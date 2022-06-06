Advertise with Us
Tennessee gov. issues executive order to enhance school safety

Gov. Bill Lee
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order Monday to enhance school safety across the Volunteer State.

Lee’s office says the order directs accountability measures for school safety and the evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement. It also established additional resources to help parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices.

“Parents need to have full confidence that their children are safe at school, and thankfully, Tennessee has built a firm foundation with our practical approach to securing schools, recognizing crisis and providing confidential reporting of any suspicious activity,” said Gov. Lee. “This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue.”

This comes after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last month.

Here’s how Lee’s order breaks down:

