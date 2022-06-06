Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Summer-like with rain chances each day this week

4 AM Update
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and humid this week as a cold front stalls across the region, giving us will daily chances of showers and storms through Saturday. Some storms today could be strong to severe with strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with slight chance of stray shower or storm with high temperatures in the upper 80s and winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms along with winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH and lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms early Saturday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

