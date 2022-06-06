Advertise with Us
Stem cell donor encourages others to join registry

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According the Be the Match, every 3 minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

But with one swab, you can help save a life.

Benjamin Orgel joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share how he became a part of the National Bone Marrow Registry.

He also talked about the donation process he went through at the Blood and Marrow Transplant Center at Methodist University Hospital.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

