Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Primary elections to take place in Mississippi on Tuesday

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Primary election day is on Tuesday, June 7, in Mississippi.

Voters will be choosing party nominees for each of the state’s congressional districts. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you don’t know where to vote, you can contact your circuit clerk’s office to verify your polling location.

You’ll be required to show your photo ID, and you’ll be asked which party primary you want to vote in.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Savannah Wright
Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say

Latest News

Kevin Hart
Comedian Kevin Hart brings ‘Reality Check’ tour to FedExForum
15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn
Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
I-55 traffic
Construction on I-55 and Crump interchange starts Monday
Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee gov. issues executive order to enhance school safety