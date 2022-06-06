Police investigate shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were wounded in a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night.
Police were called to the corner of Front Street and Monroe Avenue at 11:20 p.m. where they found a victim who was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Officers found two more victims on Jefferson Avenue. One was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and the other was uninjured.
A third victim showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The four victims are ages 19, 20, 20, and 25.
There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.
