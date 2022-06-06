Police investigate shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were wounded in a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night.

Police were called to the corner of Front Street and Monroe Avenue at 11:20 p.m. where they found a victim who was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers found two more victims on Jefferson Avenue. One was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and the other was uninjured.

A third victim showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The four victims are ages 19, 20, 20, and 25.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

