Memphis Chamber seeks to add 50K jobs by 2030

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders unveiled a new play to add 50,000 jobs in the Bluff City.

The goal is to have those jobs available by 2030, in fields that are in advanced technology like IT and manufacturing.

Another goal is for half of those jobs to be filled by minorities.

Memphis Chamber’s Chief Economic Development Officer Ted Townsend said they are weaponizing the city’s diversity in their push to win companies who are looking to diversify their workforce.

“Memphis actually leads the nation in percentage of black tech talent in computer occupations,” Townsend said. “Likewise, in female representation in computer occupations. And what we’re simply saying is that Memphis should be on your short list. As you’re looking to diversify your workforce, put your investment here.”

Memphis is on the shortlist for 55 companies looking to expand and invest. It could be potentially receive $10.6 billion in investment and 15,000 jobs.

Townsend also announced a new division of the Chamber, focused specifically on diversity.

This new division has partnered with community leaders in Hickory Hill and Whitehaven, looking to rebuild these areas from an economic standpoint so that every part of Memphis, Townsend says, will benefit from Memphis’s progress.

“As we look to diversify the industries in our area, those very same industries are looking to diversify their workforce, and if we properly prepare our workforce, Memphis will always be a match, always, because we are indeed a diverse city.”

Another goal is to have 20,000 STEM graduates ready to step into more job openings, half of those to be minorities as well.

