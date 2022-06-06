How speech therapy is helping those with dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is gearing up for a free virtual lunch and learn this week focusing on the basics of dementia.

Speech-Language Pathologist Megan Parsons with Methodist South Hospital joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the role of speech therapy in helping patients with dementia at any stage.

