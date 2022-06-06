Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet.

But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream.

An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine.

Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Memphis?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#22. Chipotle Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 5865 Us Highway 72 Ste 104, Memphis, TN 38119

#21. Maciel’s Highland

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 525 S Highland St, Memphis, TN 38111-4301

#20. Los Comales Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4774 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4732

#19. El Toro Loco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2809 Kirby Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-8246

#18. Pancho’s

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 717 N White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38122-4423

#17. Agave Maria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 83 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5113

#16. La Guadalupana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 4818 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4721

#15. Casa Mexicana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8057 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133-4056

#14. Next Door Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1350 Concourse Avenue Suite 165, Memphis, TN 38104

#13. El Gallo Giro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 3991 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN 38118-4901

#12. Los Comales

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2860 S Perkins Rd, Memphis, TN 38118-2433

#11. Swanky’s Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4770 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402

#10. Babalu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6450 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4882

#9. Elena’s Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 6105 Summer Ave # 101, Memphis, TN 38134-6741

#8. Salsa Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave Ste 129, Memphis, TN 38119-4725

#7. Los Comales Mexican Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1322 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2324

#6. Molly Gonzales’ LA Casita

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2006 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2713

#5. La Playita Mexicana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6194 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-7502

#4. Cocina Mexicana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2945 Millbranch Rd, Memphis, TN 38116-1923

#3. Las Delicias

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 4002 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-7404

#2. Babalu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2115 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

#1. Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

