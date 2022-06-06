Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

First Alert to an active pattern keeping rain chances in place every day this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of fronts and upper level disturbances will move through the Mid-South this week making for a rainy pattern. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through the end of the week followed by a dry and mild pattern for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light South wind, and lows in the low 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Savannah Wright
Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

Chances of rain and storms each day through early Saturday
Scattered showers and storms today with a few strong storms possible
et
Monday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 6, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Strong thunderstorms possible today with unsettled weather continuing through the week
A chance of rain each day this week through early Saturday
Increasing humidity and daily rain chances this week