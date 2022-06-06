Advertise with Us
A few strong storms possible this afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy today and more humid with periods of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A few storms this afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threats but locally heavy rainfall, hail, and frequent lightning will also be possible. Showers and storms will be possible each day this week through Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy through the morning with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few passing showers overnight along with winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH and lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and lows in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms early Saturday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

