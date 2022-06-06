Construction on I-55 and Crump interchange starts Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The $141.2 million projects on the I-55 and Crump Interchange kicks off Monday night and drivers should expect closures.

Crews will temporarily close lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day on I-55 southbound from the south end of the I-55 bridge to near Wisconsin Avenue. The installment of a barrier rail will result in lane closures that are projected to last about eight months.

The I-55 southbound ramp will be reduced to one lane.

I-55 southbound will close the shoulder and one lane leaving two lanes open.

I-55 Crump interchange before and after (Tennessee Department of Transportation)

