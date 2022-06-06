Advertise with Us
Comedian Kevin Hart brings ‘Reality Check’ tour to FedExForum

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(KGNS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Hart is launching his first major tour in over four years and he’s bringing it right here to the Bluff City.

Hart’s “Reality Check” tour will take over the FedExForum for one night only on Friday, October 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

An exclusive presale is available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members, recipients of FedExForum Event e-mails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-news.

Visit ticketmaster.com to purchase purhase tickets and find additional tour information.

