Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Best Life: Food to fight inflammation

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and even arthritis; there are a lot of diseases linked to chronic inflammation. Now researchers say the best medicine may not come from a pharmacy but from your pantry. Swelling, redness, pain; the symptoms of inflammation in your joints can be excruciating but inflammation doesn’t only happen in your joints.

“Inflammation is the basis for many chronic diseases, arthritis, Crohn’s disease, even Alzheimer’s,” said Sampath Parthasarathy, Ph.D., MBA a professor at UCF.

But one of the best defenses against inflammation may be in what you eat. According to the arthritis foundation, eating a three to four-ounce serving of fish, such as salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel, at least twice a week can reduce inflammation and protect your heart.

So, can eating nuts. A study found that over a 15-year period, people who consumed the most nuts had a 51% lower risk of dying from an inflammatory disease compared to those who eat the fewest nuts.

Some other inflammation-fighting foods include fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, oranges and cherries; leafy greens like kale, spinach, and collards; and foods like tomatoes and olive oil. Olive oil contains a compound that has properties like ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

“We should consider taking some of these things so that we can possibly prevent, we can reduce inflammation, we can prevent a lot of disease,” said Ajay Goel, Ph.D. the Director of Center for Gastrointestinal Research Cancer Prevention at Baylor Scott & White Health.

Fried foods, refined carbs, processed meats, and sugar-sweetened drinks can increase inflammation. A recent study from the University of Kentucky found people with heart failure who eat a diet high in foods that cause inflammation are twice as likely to end up in the hospital or die compared to those who eat foods known to reduce inflammation.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa Editor and Videographer.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Savannah Wright
Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say

Latest News

Tick generic
Protect yourself from ticks with these simple steps
Protect yourself from ticks with these simple steps
Best Life
Best Life: Fitness mistakes that could cause problems for your pet
Treating and preventing breakouts at any age
Treating and preventing breakouts at any age