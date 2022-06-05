Advertise with Us
Shelby County deputies investigating double homicide

Deputies at Twin Eagles Circle
Deputies at Twin Eagles Circle(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at Twin Eagles Circle, near the Eagles Landing Apartments.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time. If you have any information that may assist law enforcement, call 901-528-CASH.

