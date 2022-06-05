Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.

Murphy says two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle.

She says 16 victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition.

Murphy said there were multiple shooters, but authorities think it was an isolated event and don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

Most Read

Savannah Wright
Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father
The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon
The distribution center in Horn Lake
Amazon Horn Lake workers react to shooting in fulfillment center parking lot
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Malcolm 'Jay' White and his fiancee
Downtown Aviation instructor remembers Malcolm ‘Jay’ King as a ‘giving soul’

Latest News

Austin Butler stars in "Elvis"
‘Elvis’ makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere
Tennessee National Guard
Retired Army warrant officers can now join Tennessee Guard
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves sets special election to fill House vacancy
Longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland
Petition calls for renaming Reservoir after outdoors journalist Bobby Cleveland