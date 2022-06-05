Increasing humidity and daily rain chances this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front that will stall across the region will leave us will daily chance of showers and storms through the early weekend. It will feel more humid the next few days as we get warm air moving in from the south.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with a southeast wind at 5-10 MPH and lows near 70.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with slight chance of stray shower or storm with high temperatures in the upper 80s and winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms along with winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms early with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

