Hot & dry today followed by rain chances for the most of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will remain in control of our weather today, which will keep us hot and dry with low humidity levels for now. Rain chances will be daily starting Monday and humidity levels will rise this week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with a light southeast wind and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with slight chance of showers and storms with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs again near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

