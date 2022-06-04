Advertise with Us
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook has died.

Gerber announced Cook’s death at the age of 95 on Friday in an Instagram post.

“Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago,” the company said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

Cook’s face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago.

In 1928, her neighbor Dorothy Hope Smith entered a charcoal sketch of her as a baby into Gerber’s advertising campaign contest, according to the company website.

The illustration became so popular that Gerber adopted it as its official trademark in 1931. Since then, the Gerber Baby has appeared on all Gerber packaging and in every Gerber advertisement.

“Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” the company said.

Gerber originally kept the identity of its Gerber baby a secret for 40 years before it was revealed that Cook was indeed the iconic baby in the late 1970s.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

