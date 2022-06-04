Mainly dry for the weekend followed by daily rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern for the weekend, which will keep us warm and dry with low humidity levels for now. Rain chances will be daily starting Monday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs again near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

