Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Mainly dry for the weekend followed by daily rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern for the weekend, which will keep us warm and dry with low humidity levels for now. Rain chances will be daily starting Monday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs again near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
American Freedom Tour responds after call to keep MPD away from event
Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder
4 charged in stabbing death of 71-year-old Shelby County woman

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Dry pattern in place as the weekend begins
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine heading into the weekend, but rain chances are slightly higher next week
The Jason-2/OSTM satellite provided insights into ocean currents and sea level rise with...
Breakdown: Why do satellites have different orbits?
Potential Tropical Cyclone "One" as of 4 AM Friday, June 3, 2022
Potential tropical cyclone will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend