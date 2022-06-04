Advertise with Us
Hot and dry to end the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will hold in the 80s through sunset with a nice northeast breeze. The sky will remain mostly clear.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with a few clouds after midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light.’

SUNDAY: Some passing clouds in the morning with a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out in eastern Arkansas. Highs will be near 90 with a southeast wind at 5 mph. Lows will be near 70 Sunday night with a mostly clear sky.

NEXT WEEK: It looks warm and muggy with an isolated shower or storm possible each day or night. The highest chance is Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the 70s.

