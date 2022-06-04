Advertise with Us
Deputy, suspect killed in West Virginia shooting

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has involved two deputies.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By Kimberly Keagy and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) -Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Baker was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

A suspect in the shooting, Ritchie Holcomb, also died.

Sheriff William Nunley made the announcement about Baker’s death Saturday morning.

The deputy died after being shot in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance around 5 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Another deputy, a corporal Ellison, was shot in the leg. He received treatment of injuries at a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies made contact with two suspects, Holcomb, 36, and Tyler Kelly, 28, in a camper.

The two came out of the camper talking with deputies. Nunley said the suspects became agitated at some point, running back to the camper.

Deputies pursued the suspects into a camper, discharging a TASER device, and the suspects began firing at officers, according to a press release.

Nunley said the officers backed out of the camper after shots continued.

Kelly is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The West Virginia State Police is currently handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

