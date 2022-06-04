Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new affidavit reveals one of the four suspects charged in a fatal Shelby County burglary was the daughter of one of the victims.

According to investigators, 71-year-old Virginia Newby and one man were stabbed multiple times on May 27 during a burglary in a gated community in East Shelby County.

Friday, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25 and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23 are each charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary, according to SCSO.

Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder (Action News 5/SCSO)

Wright’s affidavit reveals she allegedly admitted to planning the robbery and the murder of her father.

At last check, Wright’s father was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the stabbing. Newby died on the scene.

Wright is behind bars without bond.

