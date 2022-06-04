Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father

Savannah Wright
Savannah Wright(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new affidavit reveals one of the four suspects charged in a fatal Shelby County burglary was the daughter of one of the victims.

According to investigators, 71-year-old Virginia Newby and one man were stabbed multiple times on May 27 during a burglary in a gated community in East Shelby County.

Friday, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25 and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23 are each charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary, according to SCSO.

Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder
Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder(Action News 5/SCSO)

Wright’s affidavit reveals she allegedly admitted to planning the robbery and the murder of her father.

At last check, Wright’s father was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the stabbing. Newby died on the scene.

Wright is behind bars without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder
4 charged in stabbing death of 71-year-old Shelby County woman
American Freedom Tour responds after call to keep MPD away from event

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Malcolm 'Jay' White and his fiancee
Downtown Aviation instructor remembers Malcolm ‘Jay’ King as a ‘giving soul’
Rain chances will rise for the work week
Sagay's afternoon Saturday First Alert Forecast 6/4/22
High pressure keeps us dry for the weekend but a stalled front will bring daily rain chances...
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast 6/4/22