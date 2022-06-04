Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

1 for the money: Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. - Elvis Presley’s Mississippi hometown is planning to welcome tourists from around the world to celebrate his rock ‘n’ roll legacy.

The 24th Tupelo Elvis Festival takes place Wednesday through June 12.

People will dress in their finest leather outfits or rhinestone-studded jumpsuits to compete for the title of Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

The winner will compete in Memphis, Tennessee, during Elvis Week in August for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

The Tupelo festival also includes a youth contest for tribute artists. Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo and died in 1977 in Memphis.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Savannah Wright
Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say

Latest News

Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee gov. issues executive order to enhance school safety
Shelby County one step from approving funding for voting machines
Nearly $6 million for voting machines up for approval at Shelby County Election Commission meeting
et
Monday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 6, 2022 (4 AM)
Memphis Police Department
Police investigate shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting