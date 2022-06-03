Woman shot, killed in Raleigh
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to Austin Peay Highway and James Road around 2:45 p.m.
A woman was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.