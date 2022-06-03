Woman shot, killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Austin Peay Highway and James Road around 2:45 p.m.

A woman was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.

