Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake.

Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the warehouse, but on the property.

No suspect information is available at this time.

