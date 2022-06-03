Advertise with Us
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake.

Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the warehouse, but on the property.

No suspect information is available at this time.

