West Memphis to hold baby formula giveaway Tuesday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The city of West Memphis is giving away baby formula to families in need.

Mayor Marco McClendon will be on hand to give away the formula at West Memphis City Hall on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

“The health and safety of our citizens have always been my number one priority; that includes new mothers,” McClendon said.

The formula was donated by Crazy Hot Deals, which also donated PPE including hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

