Sunshine heading into the weekend, but rain chances are slightly higher next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with a few clouds by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows near 70. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, mainly in eastern Arkansas.

NEXT WEEK: It looks warm and muggy with an isolated shower or storm possible each day or night. The highest chance is Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

