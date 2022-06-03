Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida’s $27.5M fine threat

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the vaccine requirement for its competition in the state.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such rules.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12.

“In Florida, we want all of them to be able to compete. We do not think it’s fair or just to be marginalizing some of these athletes based on a decision that has no bearing on their ability to compete with honor or integrity,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Orlando.

The Florida health department notified the Special Olympics of the fine in a letter Thursday that said the organization would be fined $27.5 million for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.

Florida law bars businesses from requiring documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination. DeSantis has strongly opposed vaccine mandates and other virus policies endorsed by the federal government.

In a statement on its website, the Special Olympics said people who were registered but unable to participate because of the mandate can now attend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

Latest News

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying 1/6 panel; Meadows won’t be charged
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Clyde Welch shows off his cap and gown for completing a GED program three decades after...
Nearly 30 years later, man earns diploma after dropping out of high school
Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on...
GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff
Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited until his wife’s birthday to share the...
Powerball winner waits until wife’s birthday to tell her about jackpot: ‘I wanted to surprise her’