Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing...
CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing Tesla's stock to tumble.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla’s reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the economy. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
The first bioswale in Memphis.
What’s a bioswale? First of its kind opens in Memphis
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Visitations, funerals and burials for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in...
10-year-old cousins and their classmate killed in Uvalde shooting honored at funerals
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO, sheriff says
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Officials find 2 monkeypox strains in US
This year’s carbon dioxide level is nearly 1.9 ppm more than a year ago, a slightly bigger jump...
Carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere shoot past key milestone