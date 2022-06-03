Regional One gets $300K grant to help patients in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Horizon Foundation donated $300,000 to Regional One Health.

The donation goes toward ONE Health, a program that helps vulnerable patients who frequently visit the ER or have numerous inpatient stays with their medical needs as well as social needs like transportation, housing and food.

“We are extremely grateful to the gift from First Horizon Foundation,” said Tammie Ritchey, Sr. VP Chief Development Officer, Regional One Health. “Their financial contribution will help us identify the social determinants affecting our most vulnerable population, find solutions, and elevate these patients’ lives.”

