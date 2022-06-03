Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds bomb away again for 2nd straight win at Charlotte

(WNDU)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds lead all of Minor League Baseball in home run hit this season. The Birds have hit 86 out of the park, which is seven more than the next closest team, El Paso.

Memphis has swatted 10 homers in their last two games at Charlotte.

The Memphis Redbirds snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in game three of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte on Thursday night, taking the win of 9-7.

In the 5th Inning, the Birds were down 4-Nothing but got it going scoring five runs on four hits, including a pair of home runs. Third baseman Cory Spangenberg blasted his fifth homer of the season to left field, while Alec Burleson drilled his 12th of the year to dead center, giving the Redbirds a 5-4 lead.

On the day, Burleson collected four hits and increases his RBI total to 42, the first Memphis batter to reach that total this season. Charlotte took the lead again -- 6-5. Burleson tied the game in the top of the ninth inning on a two-out RBI single into center field.

Shortstop Evan Mendoza came up clutch with two outs and two runners in scoring position in the top of the tenth. The right-handed hitter breaks the 6-6 tie with a two-RBI double. Center fielder Ben DeLuzio adds an RBI single to make it 9-6 after the top of the 10th, and goes on to win it 9-7.

