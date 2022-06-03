Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Protect yourself from ticks with these simple steps

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The summer months means tick season.

Dr. Jeff Mullins, primary care physician with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how to protect against tick bites, along with when to see medical care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
The first bioswale in Memphis.
What’s a bioswale? First of its kind opens in Memphis
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Protect yourself from ticks with these simple steps
Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on...
GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff