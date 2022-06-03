Advertise with Us
Potential tropical cyclone will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend

Potential Tropical Cyclone "One" as of 4 AM Friday, June 3, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GULF COAST (WMC) - Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect Friday morning across portions of Florida, the keys, and Cuba as a disturbance near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula appears slightly more organized this morning.

The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later today, and some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida today and tonight. It will be named Alex.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will fall across South Florida and the Florida Keys this weekend.

Several rounds of heavy rain will result in widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain across south Florida with isolated higher amounts around 12 inches possible.

Potential Rainfall for the weekend of June 4-5, 2022
On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday night, across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, and then over the southwestern Atlantic north of the northwestern Bahamas Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Track of Potential Tropical Cyclone "One" as of 4 AM CT Friday, June 3, 2022
The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

