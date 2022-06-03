Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on I-40 at Whitten Road.

Memphis police say they attempted to pull over a Honda in the area when they discovered the suspect was responsible for a fatal shooting of a woman Friday in Horn Lake that occurred at the Amazon distribution center.

During the traffic stop, shots were fired. MPD did not specify if the driver fired shots at them.

Police say the suspect was shot and killed. No officers were injured.

Horn Lake police identified the shooting suspect as Corey D. Brewer.

Corey D. Brewer (Horn Lake Police)

Police say Brewer shot and killed 44-year-old Ebony Crockett in the Amazon parking lot. They say the two knew each other as employees of Amazon.

Traffic is blocked off at the intersection of Whitten Road while police investigate.

