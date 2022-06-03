Kelly up for USL Player of the Month, 901 FC prepares for Atlanta United 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC’s Jeremy Kelly is nominated for United Soccer League Player of the Month. Kelly finishes the month of May with three goals and three assists as the 901 rockets to the top of the table in the USL’s Eastern Division.

This week’s open date costs the Boys in Black the No. 1 spot.

Louisville City gets a couple of extra wins to take the lead, but Memphis is only down two points now in second. 901 FC is preparing for this weekend’s match against Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park.

The MLS affiliated club playing two matches since the 901′s last games, including a tough one-goal loss at home Wednesday night to Rio Grande Valley 4-3.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann says he doesn’t believe the break in the action will slow his team down.

“They probably look at it where they played a good game last night. But just came up a little bit short,” said Pirmann. “They’re itching to get it right. they only need to improve just a little bit. They only need to improve half a percent. So they think He we’re going to Memphis, we can beat them. We’re saying, oh we’re coming off rest, we’re fresh, we’re ready to go. So, it really just depends once the whistle blows there’s little factors here and there. But the game needs to mean a lot to us. The match is all about us trying to earn 3 points.”

First Touch for 901 FC vs Atlanta United 2, 7 p.m. Saturday at AutoZone Park.

