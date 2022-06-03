Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights the first and only Latin music recording company in Memphis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the 23-year-old entrepreneur, along with a new butterfly exhibit at the Memphis Zoo.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

