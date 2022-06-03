Here’s what’s inside the June issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The June issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

Memphis Magazine Editor-in-chief Anna Traverse Fogle joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story on the top doctors of 2022.

Anna also talked about a feature highlighting Dr. William Novick and his work in Ukraine, along with the mission of St. Jude Global.

Memphis Flyer Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis also joined the conversation talking about the Memphis Flyer’s summer issue.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

