Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hardaway concentrates on roster management with Tigers

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway knows who’s staying in the NBA Draft, and who’s coming back, he’s got more time to concentrate on roster building for the next season, and how each player he brings in will be integrated into his system.

The University of Memphis already with an impressive haul, if nothing more than getting the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Kendric Davis, to Transfer to Memphis from SMU.  

Davis was considered the top player in the transfer portal at the time he made his move as a High scoring point guard who also was among the League Leaders in assists.

Add that to grabbing the Sun Belt Conference 6th Man of the Year, Elijah McCadden, an athletic Wing from Georgia Southern who’s capable of playing starters minutes, and producing.

“I’ll start with Elijah McCadden,” said Hardaway. “He’s going to be a Fan Favorite because he’s all energy. He’s tough. Understands his role. He’s a Grit and Grind guy. He’s a guy that we’re going to love the way he plays because he just brings energy. Kendric Davis is MVP of our league. He doesn’t need any introduction. He’s a guy that’s going to come in and be worth the billing. He’s a guy that scores and gets assists. Puts the team on his back. He gets a lot of pressure, but he wants that pressure.” 

Former North Carolina shooter Kerwin Walton is another target in the transfer portal. He has the Tigers and Texas Tech as his top two destinations.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
The first bioswale in Memphis.
What’s a bioswale? First of its kind opens in Memphis
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

DeAndre Williams
DeAndre Williams coming back to Tigers
Ole Miss baseball punches postseason ticket; Tennessee gets #1 seed
Tigers snag shot-swatting transfer ‘K.O.’ from UT Arlington
Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis football announces first national TV games