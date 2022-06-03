Hardaway concentrates on roster management with Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway knows who’s staying in the NBA Draft, and who’s coming back, he’s got more time to concentrate on roster building for the next season, and how each player he brings in will be integrated into his system.

The University of Memphis already with an impressive haul, if nothing more than getting the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Kendric Davis, to Transfer to Memphis from SMU.

Davis was considered the top player in the transfer portal at the time he made his move as a High scoring point guard who also was among the League Leaders in assists.

Add that to grabbing the Sun Belt Conference 6th Man of the Year, Elijah McCadden, an athletic Wing from Georgia Southern who’s capable of playing starters minutes, and producing.

“I’ll start with Elijah McCadden,” said Hardaway. “He’s going to be a Fan Favorite because he’s all energy. He’s tough. Understands his role. He’s a Grit and Grind guy. He’s a guy that we’re going to love the way he plays because he just brings energy. Kendric Davis is MVP of our league. He doesn’t need any introduction. He’s a guy that’s going to come in and be worth the billing. He’s a guy that scores and gets assists. Puts the team on his back. He gets a lot of pressure, but he wants that pressure.”

Former North Carolina shooter Kerwin Walton is another target in the transfer portal. He has the Tigers and Texas Tech as his top two destinations.

