Dry pattern in place as the weekend begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is firmly in control of the weather pattern and will keep a grip on the Mid-South through the weekend making for a warm, dry pattern with low humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs again near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

