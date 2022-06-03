Downtown Aviation instructor remembers Malcolm ‘Jay’ King as a ‘giving soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chris Hilty, a flight instructor at Downtown Aviation, says he met Jay King when he took a Discovery Flight at Downtown Aviation 10 years ago.

He says King helped him in any way possible to fulfill his life-long dream to become a pilot as he did for hundreds of other pilot students all over. Hilty says King was the most giving person he knew.

“He was always encouraging if I wanted to rent one of the planes to fly animals or when I started doing angel flights flying people,” said Hilty.

So the loss of King came as devastating news.

“I’ve cried several times thinking about him and what he meant to the community, myself, our family,” said King.

He says here in the aviation community, flight instructors would come and go, but it’s rare he came across a fixture like Jay King – a man he says was passionate about the business and committed to helping young pilots get their wings.

“He’s always checking in on students, checking in on instructors, making sure everything is going well and offering up opportunities and advice wherever he could,” said King.

Hilty says King had a heart of gold, a generous and kind soul willing to help anyone in need, including animals.

“Baxter, he found on the side of the road and then he adopted Bandit from a local rescue and my wife and I both have two rescue dogs, one that we picked up off the streets of Memphis,” said Hilty.

Hilty says he knows flying is a dangerous job, but he never thought King’s last flight would end the way it did.

“Well I’ll remember him as we take to the skies and think about our training at Downtown Aviation and what he meant to the community,” said Hilty.

In remembrance of Jay King, his family is asking the community to give to local charities. Click here to see more.

