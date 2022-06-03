Advertise with Us
Comfortable today and heading into the weekend but the heat and humidity will soon return

4 AM Friday Update
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds through early morning with light, patchy, light drizzle (across northeast Mississippi) through early morning but partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return to the Mid-South for the day. The humidity will be low, making for a nice end to the week, but things will quickly heat up by Sunday through next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: Potential tropical system will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

