Clock ticking on AAC C-USA realignment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Remember when conference realignment talks were hot and heavy a few months ago? Well, they’re still going on, but not quite the way the Memphis Tigers would want.

Reports are ongoing exit talks with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF and are scheduled to continue next week.

The trio is set to leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12. A Power 5 League the University of Memphis wants to get invited to.

It all needs to be resolved soon.

The six new incoming members from Conference USA won’t join the AAC until those three leave.

They got a timeline extension from C-USA, but that is up in a few weeks. The C-USA Schools coming to the AAC are UAB, Florida Atlantic University, Charlotte, the University of North Texas, Rice University and Texas-San Antonio, also known as UTSA.

They all want to start to play in the AAC by 2023.

