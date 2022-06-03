Amazon Horn Lake workers react to shooting in fulfillment center parking lot

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Hours before a deadly traffic stop in Memphis, employees at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Horn Lake described a scene of sheer panic, after a woman was killed in the facility’s back parking lot.

“This kind of stuff is happening literally everywhere,” said Justin Mitchell, an Amazon employee.

Horn Lake Police responded to a call of shots fired at the fulfillment center just after 12p.m. Friday afternoon.

Shortly after, a call of a person injured came.

It was later confirmed that 44-year-old Ebony Crockett of Marked Tree, AR was the lone victim in this shooting, her shooter Corey D. Brewer.

HPD and DeSoto County deputies had the perimeter secured for several hours.

Workers left in a long line of cars from the building on Friday afternoon forever changed.

Mitchell said he’d just taken his lunch break when he heard gunfire.

”I was going outside to smoke a cigarette or whatever. I had grabbed my little sandwich to eat. You know, it was a lunch break. I wasn’t expecting anything like this. Nobody was,” he said.

Amazon released a statement, reading in part, “We’re heartbroken by this violent act and we extend our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family.”

Employees who spoke with us said they are concerned about access to the facility.

“There is no gate, and they should have a large gate or a guard shack. They do in Memphis, and they should have one here,” employee Justin Huber said.

Still, those we spoke with give credit to management at the fulfillment center for keeping everyone calm during a tense situation.

“Honestly, the management and stuff has done a pretty good job about people keeping everyone calm, especially the people who saw it. They are doing an amazing job of reassuring them and keeping them away from the big crowds of people and actually helping them and asking everybody if they’re OK.”

“They immediately got us all inside as quickly as possible, got us in a safe spot and made sure everyone was accounted for, fed us, got us drinks and stuff like that until all this got cleared out,” Mitchell said.

It’s unclear, at this point, what the connection what between Crocket and Brewer.

For now, it’s a quiet scene at the fulfillment center.

Read more:

Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.