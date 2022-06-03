Advertise with Us
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are looking for some fun things to do, we’ve got you covered. Here is Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend.

Let’s kick off with two big Pride Fest events Friday night and Saturday.

Friday is the “Big Gay Dance Party” at 8 p.m. at the Crosstown Theatre. Then Saturday, get ready for the big party on Beale Street.

The festival and parade kick-off at Robert Church Park. Then at 1 p.m., the big, bold and colorful Memphis Pride Parade begins. Saturday’s festivities run through 5 p.m.

Saturday is also the last day for the Memphis Italian Festival.

There’s everything from live music, food and even a cooking contest. The most notable include the Spaghetti Gravy Contest.

Folks can also participate in the bocce (ba-chee) ball tournament for a fee but you have a chance to walk away with up to $1,500 if you win.

The fun and games kick off at Marquette Park in East Memphis at 8 a.m.

No better way to enjoy a Sunday other than to sip on some wine or brew while sitting on the Mississippi River. The Craft Food and Wine Festival gets underway Sunday.

The festival is dedicated to showcasing local and regional culinary artisans, local musicians will also be in attendance.

The festival is at the columns and runs from 2-7 p.m.

Now grab your hats and walking shoes. Memphis Miles for Melanoma 5K is Saturday at Shelby Farms.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the fight against Melanoma.

The race begins at 9 a.m.

