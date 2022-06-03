Advertise with Us
4 charged in stabbing death of 71-year-old Shelby County woman

Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder
Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies arrested four suspects Friday accused of killing a 71-year-old woman and injuring a man during a robbery last week.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25 and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23 are each charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.

The incident happened on Friday, May 27 around 1:20 a.m. at a home on Thorn Tree Lane in East Shelby County. Deputies say its a gated community.

The victim, identified as Virginia Newby, was found stabbed to death when deputies arrived on the scene, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit also says another victim was found on the scene suffering multiple stab wounds. He was listed to be in critical condition.

Investigators allege Hawthorne admitted that this was a planned burglary to steal a large amount of money from the residence.

Nakayama allegedly admitted to cleaning blood from his van after the murder took place and took his vehicle to be scrapped the following day.

Bond information for the suspects is unavailable at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

