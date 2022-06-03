Advertise with Us
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Source: KCCI
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself outside a church in Ames.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office say the man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames.

Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed.

The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated.

The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting.

