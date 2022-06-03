Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

2 dead after crash involving UPS tractor-trailer

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5)(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after crashing into a UPS tractor-trailer Thursday night.

Memphis police say two people died on the scene.

It happened around 9:17 p.m. on Swinnea Road near the Oakhaven area.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a citation for failure to yield involving death (pulling from a private drive), according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
The first bioswale in Memphis.
What’s a bioswale? First of its kind opens in Memphis
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on...
GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff
Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder
4 charged in stabbing death of 71-year-old Shelby County woman
Crazy Hot Deals donated the formula
West Memphis to hold baby formula giveaway Tuesday
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend