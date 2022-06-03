2 dead after crash involving UPS tractor-trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after crashing into a UPS tractor-trailer Thursday night.

Memphis police say two people died on the scene.

It happened around 9:17 p.m. on Swinnea Road near the Oakhaven area.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a citation for failure to yield involving death (pulling from a private drive), according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

