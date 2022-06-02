Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through Old Havana, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday made it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday.

Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was “in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.” He said that once the Transportation Department followed through on his request, “scheduled and charter air services between the United States and Cuban airports may resume effective immediately.”

The Biden administration announced last month that it would expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift restrictions on money that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The administration said it would also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which has a backlog of more than 20,000 applications, and increase consular services and visa processing.

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.
Head coach Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway to open restaurant on Beale Street

Latest News

The Turkish presidency’s Directorate of Communications said it launched a campaign “to promote...
No more Turkey: country in push to be known as ‘Türkiye’
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Reward increased to $20K for Midtown woman shot outside apartment
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee brings military parade
et
Thursday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 2, 2022 (4 AM)