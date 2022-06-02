UofM custodians seek better working conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Custodians at the University of Memphis are calling for change.

The workers have been under new contracts since June 2021.

Custodians with the United Campus Workers says most workers opposed the new contracts and the new cleaning system now in place.

Before June 2021, custodians were assigned to clean one building every day.

They now say custodians are assigned to a team that cleans multiple buildings each day.

“Workers have consistently spoken out about how this new cleaning system doesn’t work for our campus,” UCW organizer Justin Davis said. “It leaves custodians in position where you are under constant pressure to cover all of these buildings in one shift.”

The group says many custodians have been moved to night shift.

UCW has started a petition demanding changes to the system, including fair staffing, better equipment and allowing workers to return to their previous shifts.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.