Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Treating and preventing breakouts at any age

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new topical acne treatment is evolving how dermatologist target breakouts.

Founding Director of the American Acne and Rosacea Society Dr. Julie Harper joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the four elements that contribute to acne and to share more about the treatment option with the first novel topical mechanism in nearly 40 years.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Memphis Police Department
Council requests MPD decline escort during Trump’s visit
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Criminal attorney talks verdict of Depp & Heard defamation trial
Criminal attorney talks verdict of Depp & Heard defamation trial
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Former President Donald Trump
Trump group says council’s request to deny MPD presence is ‘mean-spirited’
Bretrue Jackson indicted in Nov. 2021 murder
Man indicted in murder investigation posed as concerned citizen of shooting victim